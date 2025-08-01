Prime Minister's Oli To Participation on LLDC3 In Turkmenistan

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is leaving for Turkmenistan on 3 August 2025 leading a Nepali delegation to the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3).

The Conference is being held in Awaza, Turkmenistan from 5 to 8 August 2025.

Prime Minister was invited to the Conference by Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, and António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the Conference as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and in national capacity.

Prime Minister Oli will also co-chair a high-level roundtable of the Conference and address other events.

Besides, the Prime Minister will meet heads of delegations from various countries and other high-level dignitaries of the UN and other international organizations on the margins of the Conference.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Member of the Federal Parliament Surya Bahadur Thapa Kshetree and other high-ranking government officials during the visit.

The Prime Minister will return to Nepal on 8 August 2025.