Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain At Few Placces In The Terai Region

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at some places in the remaining Terai region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly terrain of Bagmati Province.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is in north of the average location.