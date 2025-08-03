HCC-N: Economic Ambassador

Foreign Minister Rana Honorary Consuls Play Key Role in Economic Diplomacy

Aug. 3, 2025, 10:41 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has stated that honorary consuls play a very important role in economic diplomacy and in expanding people-to-people relations.

Speaking at the 18th Annual General Assembly and Charter Day celebration of the Honorary Consular Corps Nepal (HCC-N) held in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Minister Rana emphasized the significant role of honorary consuls in strengthening relations between Nepal and the countries they represent. She highlighted their importance in enhancing economic, educational, cultural, and public-level ties with the respective nations.

Dr. Rana said, “In today’s world, there is a need to advance bilateral cooperation and partnerships for shared prosperity. Your contributions are essential and significant in promoting trade, attracting foreign investment, ensuring market access, enhancing Nepal’s image at the international level, and addressing mutual benefits and concerns.”

Speaking at the event, HCC-N Dean Chandra Prasad Dhakal stated that honorary consuls are not merely ceremonial representatives but active partners in Nepal’s economic diplomacy.

He remarked, “We have risen above ceremonial roles and are actively and dedicatedly contributing to Nepal’s diplomacy and development.”

Dhakal highlighted that in today’s interconnected world, the importance of economic diplomacy is rapidly increasing. “In today’s global era, economic diplomacy is not a choice but a necessity,” he added.

Dhakal, who is also the Chairman of IME Group and the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), reiterated HCC-N's commitment to national interests. He noted that as Nepal prepares for graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category, honorary consuls can serve as volunteers for economic transformation.

HCC-N 3.jpg

He shared that HCC-N is committed to national priorities and, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is preparing to organize Nepal’s first economic summit.

Recalling a recent joint workshop with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chandragiri, Kathmandu, he said honorary consuls can contribute in areas like foreign investment, innovation, trade, tourism, and collaboration with Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs).

On the occasion, former UN Under-Secretary-General Gyan Chandra Acharya, in his special remarks, clarified the role of honorary consuls in coordinating Nepal’s unique international presence and evolving development through diplomacy.

During the program, Dhakal formally handed over the Dean position of HCC-N to Bholavikram Thapa, the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria to Nepal.

The event was attended by high-ranking government officials, diplomats, honorary consuls, and other dignitaries.

HCC-N 2.jpg

Honorary Consuls Vital for Economic Diplomacy: Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Dean of the Honorary Consular Corps–Nepal (HCC-N), has said that Honorary consuls are active agents of Nepal’s economic diplomacy.

“We are not just ceremonial figures. We are active, capable, and committed contributors to Nepal’s diplomacy and development,” Dhakal said while addressing the 18th General Assembly and Charter Day of HCC-N in Kathmandu.

He stressed that the importance of economic diplomacy is growing rapidly in today’s interconnected world.

“Economic diplomacy is no longer an option—it is a necessity in today’s globalized world,” he added.

Dhakal, who also chairs the IME Group and leads the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to support Nepal’s national interests. As Nepal moves toward graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category, he urged honorary consuls to act as “voluntary envoys” for economic transformation.

He expressed confidence that HCC-N is more united and aligned with national priorities than ever before. He also highlighted the partnership between HCC-N and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and shared that groundwork has been laid for Nepal’s first-ever Economic Summit, in collaboration with FNCCI.

Dhakal recalled the workshop held in Chandragiri with the Ministry, where honorary consuls committed to promoting foreign investment, innovation, trade, tourism, and diaspora engagement.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, who was the chief guest at the event, appreciated the growing role of honorary consuls in promoting Nepal’s economic diplomacy. She said honorary consuls can serve as important bridges between Nepal and the international community, particularly in attracting trade, tourism, and investment.

Former UN Under Secretary General Gyan Chandra Acharya delivered the keynote speech and emphasized the need to integrate diplomacy with development through coordinated efforts.

Dhakal formally handed over the Deanship to Bhola Bikram Thapa, Honorary Consul of Bulgaria.

The event was attended by government officials, diplomats, and members of the consular community.

A Correspondent

MONETARY POLICY: Disappointing Outcome
Jul 17, 2025
MELAMCHI WATER SUPPLY: No Interruption During Monsoon
Jun 25, 2025
KOREAN RETURNEES: Successful Integration
Jun 25, 2025
UPPER TRISHULI-1: Engaging With Local
Jun 25, 2025
IME GROUP: Twenty Five Years Of Journey
Jun 24, 2025

More on National

BEEN PROMOTES: Climate-Adaptive Thermal Comfort Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Lok Bahadur Thapa of Nepal elected President of the UNECOSOC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Book On Transforming Nepal; Balancing Growth With Equity Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Fast Track Project Makes 42.13 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Welfare Fund Contributes to Social Development: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Prime Minister Inaugurates Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Three Years After Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Prime Minister's Oli To Participation on LLDC3 In Turkmenistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2025
T Cells Enhance Tissue Complexity and Function to Study Fibrosis in 3D Skin-Like Tissue Models By Agencies Aug 01, 2025
Hamas Launches A Coordinated Fake Campaign Against Israel Disseminating False Narratives and Fabricated Images By Agencies Aug 01, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain At Few Placces In The Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2025
US resumes grants to Nepal for two key infrastructure projects Under MCC By REUTERS Jul 31, 2025
Israel Accused Hamas For Launching The False Starvation Propaganda By Agencies Jul 31, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75