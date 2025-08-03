HCC-N: Economic Ambassador

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has stated that honorary consuls play a very important role in economic diplomacy and in expanding people-to-people relations.

Speaking at the 18th Annual General Assembly and Charter Day celebration of the Honorary Consular Corps Nepal (HCC-N) held in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Minister Rana emphasized the significant role of honorary consuls in strengthening relations between Nepal and the countries they represent. She highlighted their importance in enhancing economic, educational, cultural, and public-level ties with the respective nations.

Dr. Rana said, “In today’s world, there is a need to advance bilateral cooperation and partnerships for shared prosperity. Your contributions are essential and significant in promoting trade, attracting foreign investment, ensuring market access, enhancing Nepal’s image at the international level, and addressing mutual benefits and concerns.”

Speaking at the event, HCC-N Dean Chandra Prasad Dhakal stated that honorary consuls are not merely ceremonial representatives but active partners in Nepal’s economic diplomacy.

He remarked, “We have risen above ceremonial roles and are actively and dedicatedly contributing to Nepal’s diplomacy and development.”

Dhakal highlighted that in today’s interconnected world, the importance of economic diplomacy is rapidly increasing. “In today’s global era, economic diplomacy is not a choice but a necessity,” he added.

Dhakal, who is also the Chairman of IME Group and the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), reiterated HCC-N's commitment to national interests. He noted that as Nepal prepares for graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category, honorary consuls can serve as volunteers for economic transformation.

He shared that HCC-N is committed to national priorities and, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is preparing to organize Nepal’s first economic summit.

Recalling a recent joint workshop with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chandragiri, Kathmandu, he said honorary consuls can contribute in areas like foreign investment, innovation, trade, tourism, and collaboration with Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs).

On the occasion, former UN Under-Secretary-General Gyan Chandra Acharya, in his special remarks, clarified the role of honorary consuls in coordinating Nepal’s unique international presence and evolving development through diplomacy.

During the program, Dhakal formally handed over the Dean position of HCC-N to Bholavikram Thapa, the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria to Nepal.

The event was attended by high-ranking government officials, diplomats, honorary consuls, and other dignitaries.

