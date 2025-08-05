Durga Prasai Released on Bail

Durga Prasai Released on Bail

Aug. 5, 2025, 7:35 p.m.

Following the order of High Court, jail official released Durga Prasai on Monday evening.

The Patan High Court has ordered the release of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai on bail in two separate cases-one related to banking offences and the other to the royalist movement.

On Monday, a division bench comprising Justices Sudarshan Dev Bhatta and Munendra Prasad Awasthi ordered Prasai's release on bail of Rs 2.5 million in the banking offence case. The court also considered his medical condition as grounds for bail.

Likewise, today, another bench of the Patan High Court, consisting of Justices Tanka Prasad Gurung and Dilli Ratna Shrestha, issued an order to release Prasai on bail of Rs 300,000 in connection with a case related to the violent protests held under the banner of the royalist movement in March.

Earlier, the District Court, Kathmandu had registered a case against Prasai on charges of crimes against the state, attempted murder, and criminal offenses, and had ordered that he be held in judicial custody pending trial.

The High Court's order to release him on bail followed a petition filed by Prasai challenging the district court's custody ruling.

