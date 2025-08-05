Israeli Officials Say That 20 People Including Bipin Joshi Are Alive, But It’s Uncertain

Aug. 5, 2025, 7:23 p.m.

Nearly two years after the Hamas group's attack in Israel, Bipin Joshi, a resident of Bhimdat Municipality-3 in Kanchanpur, who went missing during the assault, remains in an uncertain state, according to Israeli officials.

While it is estimated that Joshi and 20 other individuals are still alive in Hamas's captivity, they have stated that they cannot confirm this with certainty. Previously, Israeli officials had claimed that Bipin Joshi was alive.

Sagi Karni, head of the South and East Asia Bureau at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to a question from the Naya Patrika newspaper in Jerusalem on Monday, stating, "We estimate that 20 individuals, including Bipin Joshi, are alive under Hamas's control. However, we do not have definitive information regarding their current condition."

Joshi was kidnapped by the Palestinian Hamas group from the Kibbutz area on 20th Ashoj 080 (October 2023). Israeli officials mentioned that they are making every possible effort to secure the release of those, including Joshi, who remain in Hamas's captivity. “For us, Joshi is as dear as an Israeli citizen,” said Sagi Karni, adding that further pressure needs to be exerted to ensure his release.

A photograph of Bipin Joshi and other individuals held by Hamas is displayed at the immigration hall of the Tel Aviv airport. Earlier, it was reported that Joshi was in a safe location in Palestine's Gaza region with Thai citizens, but there is still no clear information about his status in Israel.

The Nepal Government also estimates that Joshi is in Gaza. Based on information provided by Nepali students who were with him, the Nepal Government believes he is in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Talking with visiting Nepali journalists in Jerusalem, Israel, he said that Israel will call ceasefire once Hamas Terrorists release all the hostages.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Dr. Arjun Kumar Rana Deuba have been in discussions with counterparts from Arab countries with links to Hamas. While Hamas has released foreign and Israeli citizens under its control in phases, Bipin Joshi has not been freed yet. Hamas maintains strong ties with Middle Eastern countries like Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The Nepalese government continues to search through these countries. They have also requested international organizations like the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assist in the search for Joshi.

In a Hamas attack in October, four Nepali students were injured while 10 Nepali students lost their lives. Those who were injured and survived, such as Bidhan Sejwal from Salyaan, Rabin Dangi from Dang, Dhan Bahadur Chaudhary from Kailali, and Himanchal Kattel from Gorkha, have reported that Bipin Joshi was taken captive by Hamas.

Talking with Nepali journalists in Jerusalem, Israeli officials revealed that after Hamas launched two grenades, one of them was caught by Joshi, who threw it outside.

Reporting from Israel

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

