Pakistani Embassy Organized A Talk Program In Kathmandu

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi said that the day is a solemn reminder of the ongoing oppression faced by the Kashmiri people under long Indian occupation with draconian laws.

He emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia will remain unattainable without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and the recent India-Pakistan tension was a stark reminder. He denounced India’s aggression and loss of lives without providing a shred of evidence.

Addressing a program organized by Embassy of Pakistan a on Youm-e-Istehsal: The political and Humanitarian Fallout,” the Ambassador responded to the queries of the participants, acknowledged their valuable suggestions, and expressed gratitude for their heartfelt support for the people of IIOJK.

The event was attended by journalists, writers and analysts as well as human rights activists. Messages of the President, Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu, during the follow-up discussion, the participants emphasized the importance of raising the Kashmir issue and the suffering of its people due to unilateral and illegal action of Indian Government. They appreciated the responsible behavior of Pakistan in maintaining the regional peace. They stressed upon the Nepali Government that it should play its role in making effort to resolve issues between India and Pakistan.