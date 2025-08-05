Pakistani Embassy Organized A Talk Program In Kathmandu

Pakistani Embassy Organized A Talk Program In Kathmandu

Aug. 5, 2025, 6:53 p.m.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi said that the day is a solemn reminder of the ongoing oppression faced by the Kashmiri people under long Indian occupation with draconian laws.

He emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia will remain unattainable without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and the recent India-Pakistan tension was a stark reminder. He denounced India’s aggression and loss of lives without providing a shred of evidence.

Addressing a program organized by Embassy of Pakistan a on Youm-e-Istehsal: The political and Humanitarian Fallout,” the Ambassador responded to the queries of the participants, acknowledged their valuable suggestions, and expressed gratitude for their heartfelt support for the people of IIOJK.

The event was attended by journalists, writers and analysts as well as human rights activists. Messages of the President, Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu, during the follow-up discussion, the participants emphasized the importance of raising the Kashmir issue and the suffering of its people due to unilateral and illegal action of Indian Government. They appreciated the responsible behavior of Pakistan in maintaining the regional peace. They stressed upon the Nepali Government that it should play its role in making effort to resolve issues between India and Pakistan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Durga Prasai Released on Bail
Aug 05, 2025
Pokhara Metropolitan City Launches Its First Municipal Energy Plan
Aug 05, 2025
Third UN Conference On LLDCs Begins, PM Oli's Address Today
Aug 05, 2025
Water Flow Measured At 179,000 Cusecs In Saptakoshi River
Aug 05, 2025
PM Oli Leaves For Turkmenistan
Aug 04, 2025

More on News

Durga Prasai Released on Bail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Prime Minister's Oli To Participation on LLDC3 In Turkmenistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Hamas Launches A Coordinated Fake Campaign Against Israel Disseminating False Narratives and Fabricated Images By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago
Minister Khadka Inspects Mahakali Irrigation Project, Directs Timely Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Syafrubesi-Rasuwagadhi road section in operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Gelephu Roadshow 2025: Connecting India and Bhutan for Sustainable Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Israeli Officials Say That 20 People Including Bipin Joshi Are Alive, But It’s Uncertain By Keshab Poudel Aug 05, 2025
The Tehran Gambit: How America’s War on Iran Accelerated the Birth of a Post-Western World By Zakir Kibria Aug 05, 2025
Pokhara Metropolitan City Launches Its First Municipal Energy Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2025
Third UN Conference On LLDCs Begins, PM Oli's Address Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2025
EU’S ERASMUS MUNDUS: Scholarship For Quality Education By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2025
Water Flow Measured At 179,000 Cusecs In Saptakoshi River By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75