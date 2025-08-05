Third UN Conference On LLDCs Begins, PM Oli's Address Today

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) began here today.

Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General welcomed the heads of the nations and the heads of the governments to the Conference venue at the Awaza-based Sports Complex.

In his address to an inaugural session, the UN Secretary General stressed the need for collective efforts with essential support and coordination to increase the LLDCs' access to international competitive markets and to address challenges they are facing.

The President of the host nation, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, stressed the need for South-South cooperation to address economic and social challenges being faced by landlocked developing countries. He also pressed the need for active engagement of parliamentary forums, youth, and civil society networks to address these challenges.

Similarly, the President of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, also addressed the opening session.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the Conference as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and in national capacity today, itself.

The Prime Minister will also co-chair a high-level roundtable of the Conference and address other events.

Besides, the Prime Minister will meet heads of delegations from various countries and other high-level dignitaries of the UN and other international organizations on the margins of the Conference.

Prime Minister Oli arrived here on August 4, leading a Nepali delegation to Conference that concludes on August 8. The Prime Minister is accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Member of the Federal Parliament, Surya Bahadur Thapa Kshetree, Prime Minister's private doctor Prof Dr Dibya Singh Shah, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other high-ranking government officials.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return home on August 8. RSS