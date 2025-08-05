Water Flow Measured At 179,000 Cusecs In Saptakoshi River

Aug. 5, 2025, 10:28 a.m.

As the eastern hilly and Tarai districts received continuous rainfall for the past couple of days, the water flow in the Saptakoshi River has substantially increased. The water level is the river has been inconsistent since early morning on Monday. 

Superintendent of the Armed Police Force, Nepal, Nirmal Thapa shared that water flow in the river was recorded at 179,740 cusecs per second at 10:00 pm on Monday and 19 doors out of 56 of the Koshi Barrage have been opened.  

Earlier on Monday morning and late evening, the officials measured the water flow at around 175,000 cusecs per second. 

A red alert is issued to the public after the Koshi River recorded more than 150,000 cusecs of water flow per second.  (RSS)

