LIEUTENANT COLONEL JP CROSS: Centenary Birthday

With a humble smile, JP Cross can still be seen walking around Ram Bazaar and Naya Gaun in Pokhara. Every morning, he strolls through his neighborhood, engaging in conversations with everyone he meets.

From children to the elderly, everyone affectionately refers to him JP Cross Baje. JP's full name is John Philip Cross. He proudly describes himself as "a British national of Nepali origin." Spending most of his young life engaging with Gurkhas, he spared all his life in Nepal following retirement.

Armed with a walking stick, he sets out in the mornings, greeting people, inquiring about their well-being, and sharing light-hearted banter along the way – almost everyone in the area knows JP Cross. Having completed his Master's degree in Nepali from Tribhuvan University, he also worked as a researcher at TU's CENAS. The researcher and professor late Dhruba Kumar was his close friend who was reviewer of most of his books.

During his tenure in CENAS, he also guided many Nepalis including senior leader of CPN-UML Bhim Rawal. He fought a long struggle to secure naturalized Nepali Citizenship Certificate.

Addressing the event attended by Mrs Julia Fenn, wife of the British Ambassador to Nepal, Gurkha veterans and serving officers and staff, Colonel Dan Rex MVO, Commander British Gurkhas Nepal urged all to reflect how the milestone celebration resonated beyond the camp in Pokhara to all of the Brigade of Gurkhas and British Army. “It is also a moment being closely watched and related by many Nepalis who are proud of their association with JP Saheb,” he said.

In addition to his distinguished career as an officer and author, Lt Col (Retd) J P Cross OBE is recognised as an expert in jungle warfare and counter-insurgency, with experience as a police officer, defence attaché, and Gurkha recruitment officer. He is also a highly skilled linguist, fluent in Nepali and its dialects.

His military service spans Burma, Indo-China, Malaya, Borneo, Pakistan, India, Hong Kong, and Nepal, among other regions. He now lives a settled life in Pokhara, Nepal—the home of Gurkha recruitment—with his godson and family. Back when 93 years, with his sharp sense of humour, he had quipped: "Call me old when I am 100." Maybe it’s time to dig more humour out of J P Saheb.

A Gentle Man

When JP Cross answers his phone, he greets with soberness. "Ma Colonel JP Cross bolchhu, tapaile kasto hunuhuncha (Yes, this is Colonel JP Cross speaking, how can I help you?)".

His impeccable Nepali language skills often leave people wondering whether he is a Nepali-born British or a British-born Nepali.

Residing with his surrogate son Buddhiman Gurung in Pokhara near Taxi Chowk, JP Cross has not undergone much physical change. Despite Buddhiman Gurung being his adopted son, their bond and affection for each other are truly remarkable.

Born on June 21, 1925, in the UK, JP enlisted in the military during the peak of World War II.

Unmarried, JP has found a family within his godson's household in Pokhara. Approximately 42 years ago, he constructed a home in Naya Gaun and settled there.

Throughout his tenure in the British Army, JP forged strong bonds with Gurkha soldiers, and upon his arrival in Nepal, he chose to make it his permanent residence.

During his military career, JP traveled to over 40 countries, including various regions of India, China, Malaya-Borneo, and Indonesia. He first visited Nepal in 1976 (2033 B.S.) and led the recruitment of Nepali youths into the British Army for the first time. He was captivated by Nepal from that moment on.

After adopting a wise Gurung elder from Lamjung, Dhampu (Buddhiman Dura Tamu), as his godson, JP decided to make Nepal his permanent home.

Currently residing in Naya Gaun, located south of Ram Bazaar, with Dhampu’s family, JP shares captivating tales of his experiences in war and travels around the world.

When JP first moved to the Ram Bazaar–Naya Gaun area, the neighborhoods were underdeveloped. Now at the age of 101, JP's birthday was celebrated at the British Gurkhas Nepal Camp in Pokhara. British Ambassador Rob Fenn, former British Gurkhas, serving officers, and staff gathered to commemorate JP's milestone birthday.

Colonel Dan Rex MVO, commander of British Gurkhas Nepal, highlighted the significance of the event, noting that it resonated not only within the Pokhara camp but also across the entire Brigade of Gurkhas and British Army.

He emphasized, “Many Nepalis who share a special bond with JP Saheb have closely followed and connected with this momentous occasion.”

As JP Cross reached the age of 100, he demonstrated his unwavering dedication to promoting Nepali people, culture, and language, proving that one's birthplace does not determine their love for their nation.