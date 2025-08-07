Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces today. Likewise, moderate rainfall is likely to take place at some places in the hilly and tarai areas of Koshi and Lumbini Provinces and at a few places in the hilly and tarai areas of the rest of the provinces, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The weather will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province and Lumbini Provinces and partly cloudy in the rest of the country today.

Later tonight, the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the country. There is possibility of moderate rainfall at some places in the hilly and tarai areas of Koshi and Lumbini Provinces including Madhesh and at a few places in the hilly and tarai areas of the rest of the provinces. There is also possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province.

Although the monsoon is influencing the country, the effect of the water vapor-rich air has been somewhat weaker as of today, adds the Department. (RSS)