KOICA-KAAN Supported Primary Hospital, Thankot Worth NPR 14,04,895

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) have supported medical equipment worth NPR 14,04,895 to Primary Hospital, Thankot located in Chandragiri Municipality. The official handover ceremony took place on August 6, 2024, at Primary Hospital Thankot in the presence of KOICA-KAAN, Chandragiri Municipality and hospital representatives. The agreement between KOICA-KAAN and Chandragiri Municipality was signed earlier, on June 27, 2025.

The primary objective of this program is to provide medical equipment to strengthen the healthcare services and facilities of the Primary Hospital in Thankot. KOICA-KAAN believes that this support will enhance the hospital's capacity to deliver improved services to the residents of Chandragiri Municipality and the surrounding areas. Furthermore, KOICA-KAAN expects that this contribution will improve the hospital’s overall performance, enabling it to serve the community more effectively.

Primary Hospital Thankot, under Chandragiri Municipality, has been providing healthcare services to the residents of Chandragiri Municipality and nearby areas since 2019 AD. Initially established as an Urban Health Center, it was later upgraded to a 15-bed Basic Hospital. With the support of KOICA-KAAN, the hospital received 20 essential medical equipment items to enhance its healthcare services. The provided equipment are Operation Table Hydrolic , Electrocautry Machine 250wt Digital, Mobile OT Light Large, Mobile OT Light Small, Crash Chart Trolley S.S (2sets), Syringe Pump, Infusion Pump (2 sets), Autoclave Machine 100 LTR, ECG Machine 12 Leads, Patient Monitor(3sets), Dressing Trolley, OT Fumigator, Larangescope & Intubation-Adult, Larangescope & Intubation Set Paed, ET Tube Different Size 2.5-&.5, (55 sets), Defibrillator Automatic External, Vein Finder, Proctoscope (3 sets), Mayo Trolley S.S- (3 sets), Excision Set With Suture Prolene 2-0/Catgut3-0. This support is expected to enhance the hospital's ability to serve the community more effectively.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal, expressed South Korea's strong commitment to supporting Nepal’s health sector through KOICA programs. He mentioned KOICA’s contribution in building hospitals across Nepal and sending health professionals to improve medical services. He appreciated the efforts of the Primary Hospital, Thankot team and expressed hope that this support will improve service quality and attract more patients in the coming days. He also hoped the assistance will motivate the hospital to continue its valuable work for the local community, neighboring municipalities and rural municipalities. In addition, he emphasized the importance of proper use of the medical equipment and advised the hospital management to handle it responsibly.

Krishna Prasad Khadgi, Chairperson of Ward No. 4, thanked the Government of South Korea for supporting Primary Hospital, Thankot. He shared that the hospital was built in 2019 BS and later on inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Bagmati Province. The hospital is located near the highway, so it often treats accident cases. He expressed hope that the hospital could be upgraded to a Trauma Center in the future and looked forward to receiving similar support to improve healthcare services in the community.

Ghan Shyam Giri, Mayor of Chandragiri Municipality, expressed his sincere gratitude to KOICA-KAAN for their valuable support in strengthening the hospital. He highlighted that the hospital’s services have significantly improved, attracting patients from nearby rural areas. Giri also mentioned about various health and education programs that the municipality is implementing with support from the Government of Nepal and other donors. He expressed hope for continued cooperation with KOICA-KAAN and looks forward to receiving similar support in the future.

KOICA, through KAAN, has supported several hospitals and health centers by providing essential medical equipment and COVID-related supplies following the pandemic.

KAAN is a voluntary association formed by alumni from the KOICA Fellowship Program. Each year, KOICA sends around 80-100 government officials to Korea for short- and long-term fellowship or scholarship programs. After completing the programs, these fellows join KAAN and participate in various voluntary and knowledge-sharing activities throughout the year. KOICA continues to support KAAN by assisting with different programs, such as seminars, workshops, and donation programs, both within and outside the Kathmandu Valley.