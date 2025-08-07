NIMB Customers To Get Special Discount At Gokarna Forest Resort

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) customers will get special discounts at the Kathmandu-based Gokarna Forest Resort. The bank and the resort reached a mutual agreement on the discount.

According to the agreement, users of the bank's debit/credit card or NIMB Smart App (mobile banking) would receive a 15% discount on food, beverage, and spa services at Gokarna Forest Resort.

The bank has stated that the primary goal of this relationship is to deliver high-quality service to customers while also encouraging digital transactions.

NIMB has stated that it has continued to offer various discount schemes and collaborations, emphasizing the convenience of customers.

Currently, NIMB operates a robust network of 275 branches, 264 ATMs, 65 extension counters, and 60 branchless banking counters across the country, delivering accessible and customer-friendly banking services nationwide.