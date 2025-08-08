Diplomatic Efforts On For Search, Rescue Of Nepalis Missing In Uttarakhand Floods: Minister Rana

Aug. 8, 2025, 12:49 p.m.

Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has said the government has been taking diplomatic measures for the search and rescue of the Nepali citizens said to be missing in flashfloods that occurred in Uttarakhand of India. 

Taking to her social media account, Minister Rana shared that diplomatic efforts have been started for the search and rescue of the missing Nepali citizens soon after the news about some Nepalis missing since the incident were reported. 

Expressing deep suddenness over the incident, she has said that the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi has been directly to work actively in coordination with Indian government authorities for the search and rescue of the missing Nepali citizens.

Extending tributes to all those who lost their lives in the flashfloods, Foreign Minister Rana has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.(RSS)

