Monsoon's Influence To Prevail Across The Country Today

The low-pressure line of the monsoon is located to the north from average position in the Terai region of Nepal.

Although the monsoon influence is prevailing across the country, the impact of water vapour seems somewhat weak, the weather forecasting division indicated.

According to the division, the weather will generally be cloudy across the country this afternoon. There are high chances of heavy rainfall in hilly and Terai areas of Lumbini, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Likewise, a few places in the hilly areas of the rest of the country, and some areas of Madhes and the remaining Terai region may experience moderate rainfall, the division predicted.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly areas of Lumbini province, including its Terai region, as well as in the hilly areas of Koshi, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces.

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy across the country tonight. A moderate rainfall is likely to take place in some areas of the hilly regions of Madhes, Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and a few places in the remaining hilly and Terai regions.

The division's weather bulletin indicates possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi and Bagmati provinces. (RSS)