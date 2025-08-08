Monsoon's Influence To Prevail Across The Country Today

Monsoon's Influence To Prevail Across The Country Today

Aug. 8, 2025, 10:16 a.m.

The low-pressure line of the monsoon is located to the north from average position in the Terai region of Nepal. 

Although the monsoon influence is prevailing across the country, the impact of water vapour seems somewhat weak, the weather forecasting division indicated. 

According to the division, the weather will generally be cloudy across the country this afternoon. There are high chances of heavy rainfall in hilly and Terai areas of Lumbini, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces. 

Likewise, a few places in the hilly areas of the rest of the country, and some areas of Madhes and the remaining Terai region may experience moderate rainfall, the division predicted. 

There is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly areas of Lumbini province, including its Terai region, as well as in the hilly areas of Koshi, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces. 

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy across the country tonight. A moderate rainfall is likely to take place in some areas of the hilly regions of Madhes, Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and a few places in the remaining hilly and Terai regions. 

The division's weather bulletin indicates possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi and Bagmati provinces. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Diplomatic Efforts On For Search, Rescue Of Nepalis Missing In Uttarakhand Floods: Minister Rana
Aug 08, 2025
PM Oli Expresses Sorrow Over Flood-Triggered Loss In Uttarakhand, India
Aug 08, 2025
Prime Minister Oli To Return Home Today
Aug 08, 2025
KOICA-KAAN Supported Primary Hospital, Thankot Worth NPR 14,04,895
Aug 07, 2025
NIMB Customers To Get Special Discount At Gokarna Forest Resort
Aug 07, 2025

More on Weather

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Rain At Few Placces In The Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Rain In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Moderate Rain In Hilly Regions Inclding Sudurpaschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely in Hilly Regionss Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini And Some Places In The Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal, Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Many Places In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Diplomatic Efforts On For Search, Rescue Of Nepalis Missing In Uttarakhand Floods: Minister Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2025
PM Oli Expresses Sorrow Over Flood-Triggered Loss In Uttarakhand, India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2025
Prime Minister Oli To Return Home Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2025
KOICA-KAAN Supported Primary Hospital, Thankot Worth NPR 14,04,895 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2025
NIMB Customers To Get Special Discount At Gokarna Forest Resort By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2025
LIEUTENANT COLONEL JP CROSS: Centenary Birthday By Keshab Poudel Aug 06, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75