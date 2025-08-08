PM Oli Expresses Sorrow Over Flood-Triggered Loss In Uttarakhand, India

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed sorrow over the loss and damage triggered by flash floods in the northern Indian State of Uttarakhand.

Taking to the social networking site today, PM Oli said he was saddened by the massive loss of lives and properties in the devastating incident of floods.

"I am worried of the tragic news related to big loss of lives and properties in the recent flash floods in northern state of neighbouring friendly nation, India. I offer tributes to those losing lives in the floods and landslides, and wished that the families in grief may obtain power to over the loss with patience", the PM wrote.

The PM informed that as many as 17 Nepali nationals were reportedly trapped in the floods and diplomatic discussion was recently held via the Nepali Embassy for the rescue purpose. (RSS)