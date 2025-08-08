Prime Minister Oli To Return Home Today

Prime Minister Oli To Return Home Today

Aug. 8, 2025, 10:19 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is returning home today after attending the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) held in Awaza, Turkmenistan. 

The Prime Minister has left for Dubai via the Turkmenbashi International Airport this morning. 

Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan Cabinet of Ministers, Rasit Meredow saw off the Prime Minister at the airport at 8.30 am local time. 

PM Oli is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu via Dubai at 11.05 pm today. (RSS)

