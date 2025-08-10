Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)

Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)

Aug. 10, 2025, 3:07 p.m.

Dr. Bindeswar Prasad Lekhak called on the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR of the People’s Republic of China John KC Lee at the latter’s office today. He was accompanied by Consul Satish Gurung.

During the meeting, Dr. Lekhak reiterated the long history of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and China and the celebration of the 70thanniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations in 2025.

He noted the recent visits of high-level delegations from Nepal to Hong Kong, including the visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba in May 2025 and emphasised the importance of more visits in the future. Dr. Lekhak also discussed a wide range of issues from transit visa and labour diplomacy to connectivity, and trade and tourism between Nepal and HKSAR.

John KC Lee welcomed Dr. Lekhak to Hong Kong and wished him the best for a successful tenure. He appreciated Nepal’s close commercial ties with China and noted Nepal’s status as an attractive place for tourists and its positive image in Hong Kong society. Lee also emphasised different areas of mutual interest and cooperation for further deepening the friendship between Nepal and HKSAR.

