FNCCI President Dhakal meets CEO Rene of Spanish Chamber of Commerce

An official meeting was held at the FNCCI Secretariat between Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), and Imaculada Riera Rene, Executive Director of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, they discussed economic cooperation, trade, investment, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and long-term partnerships between the two countries.

On this occasion, FNCCI President Dhakal emphasised the need to strengthen Nepal-Spain relationship through the private sector. He stated that working with Spain could bring technology, capital and experience to the Nepali market and affirmed the private sector's full readiness for such cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the initial draft of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Dhakal expressed confidence that it would lay the foundation for a shared vision and a long-term relationship. He also committed that both parties would sign the MoU soon after a detailed review.

He said, "This proposed MoU covers practical aspects such as trade promotion, investment, market information exchange, delegation support and cooperation among SMEs, which are all positive." He also expressed confidence that the MoU would become a powerful platform for joint investment, technical cooperation and knowledge sharing.

FNCCI President Dhakal noted that the MoU would make it easier for Spanish businesses to understand Nepal and would help Nepali businesses use Spain as a gateway to Europe.

He specifically highlighted the role of SMEs, stating that these enterprises are the backbone of the economy in both Nepal and Spain.

Mentioning the many positive policy changes in Nepal, he stated that these changes have created ample opportunities for foreign investment. He pointed out significant potential for Spanish investment in sectors like tourism, infrastructure, hydropower, renewable energy, agricultural processing and information technology.

Imaculada Riera Rene, Chief Executive Officer of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, said the investment opportunities in Nepal are very attractive and expressed a strong desire to enhance business cooperation. She noted potential in tourism, technology, agriculture, renewable energy and infrastructure.

She also expressed that the MoU with FNCCI would elevate private sector coordination and trust between Nepal and Spain to a new level.

During the meeting, both parties expressed the belief that joint initiatives are necessary to deepen their economic ties and that business communities would benefit from shared programmes and collaborations.

Former FNCCI President Chandi Raj Dhakal and FNCCI Treasurer Bharat Raj Acharya also participated in the meeting. During a programme in Spain in June, FNCCI President Dhakal, who was part of a delegation led by Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, had invited CEO Rene of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce to visit Nepal.