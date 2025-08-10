Ukrainian and European officials meet Vance ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Ukrainian and European officials have met US Vice President JD Vance in Britain, apparently to convey their position on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

This comes ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

The meeting on Saturday was hosted by Vance and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Officials from Ukraine, Europe and NATO took part.

The Wall Street Journal said European officials told Vance that a ceasefire is needed before any other steps can be taken. They reportedly said territorial concessions must be reciprocal -- meaning that if Ukraine pulls out of some regions, Russia must give up others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had a series of phone calls with leaders of Britain, France and other countries.

Zelenskyy said Europe's voice must be taken into account in negotiations to reach a ceasefire.

Putin is reportedly demanding that Ukraine give up the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that Russian troops have invaded, as well as Crimea that Moscow has unilaterally annexed.