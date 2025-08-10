Weather Forecast: Generally To Mainly Cloudy Across The Country With Rain At Few Placces In Bagmati, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 10, 2025, 10:26 a.m.

The weather will generally remain cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in some places of the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, as well as in a few places of the Terai and hilly regions of Madhesh Province and the rest of the country.

There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places of the hilly regions of Madhesh Province, Koshi Province, and Gandaki Province.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis The monsoon trough is located near its average position.

