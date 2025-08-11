Ambassador Bass pledges to further elevate Nepal-Israel ties

Ambassador Bass pledges to further elevate Nepal-Israel ties

Aug. 11, 2025, 5:54 p.m.

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Bass has expressed commitment to further elevate Nepal-Israel relations.

Speaking at a program organized in Kathmandu on Sunday by the Shalom Club, an association of Nepalis who have studied in Israel, Ambassador Bass thanked Nepal for consistently extending moral support to Israel during challenging times. He said Israel, in turn, has treated Nepal as a reliable friend.

Ambassador Bass said Israel has been assisting Nepal in education, healthcare, agricultural development, labor, and information and communication technology. He expressed commitment to continue such support in the coming days as well.

He also informed that around 1,000 Nepali workers are set to depart for Israel soon. Officials from both countries are completing the necessary procedures, he added.

Shalom Club President Prof Bhim Prasad Shrestha said the organization has been working as a people-to-people bridge between Nepal and Israel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Rana: Will Take Initiative for Nepalgunj–New Delhi Direct Flight
Aug 11, 2025
K-Food (Korean Cuisine) Intensive Course successfully concluded in Kathmandu
Aug 11, 2025
China Supported Hybrid Rice Plantation Program In Chitwan
Aug 11, 2025
Tanahun Hydro's Dam Construction Makes Satisfactory Progress
Aug 11, 2025
Mother and Sister of Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage by Hamas, Depart for Israel
Aug 11, 2025

More on National

Foreign Minister Rana: Will Take Initiative for Nepalgunj–New Delhi Direct Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
K-Food (Korean Cuisine) Intensive Course successfully concluded in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
China Supported Hybrid Rice Plantation Program In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
Mother and Sister of Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage by Hamas, Depart for Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
Indian Agriculture Research Council And SAARC Development Fund launched the Aqua Livelihood Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Tanahun Hydro's Dam Construction Makes Satisfactory Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Netanyahu defends Gaza plans as Israel heavily criticised at UN Security Council By Agencies Aug 11, 2025
Vanishing Aid, Escalating Risks: Strengthening Partnerships and Empowering National Resilience in an Era of Dwindling Donor Support By Dr. Dhruba Gautam and Nisha Karki Aug 11, 2025
Terrorist attacks on India are intolerable for Nepal: Leader Rijal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Large Numbers Of Devotees at Pashupatinath And Other Shiva Temples on the Last Monday of Shrawan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Uttarkashi Cloudburst – What Lessons Should We Learn By Dr. Suman Kumar Karn Aug 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75