Ambassador Bass pledges to further elevate Nepal-Israel ties

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Bass has expressed commitment to further elevate Nepal-Israel relations.

Speaking at a program organized in Kathmandu on Sunday by the Shalom Club, an association of Nepalis who have studied in Israel, Ambassador Bass thanked Nepal for consistently extending moral support to Israel during challenging times. He said Israel, in turn, has treated Nepal as a reliable friend.

Ambassador Bass said Israel has been assisting Nepal in education, healthcare, agricultural development, labor, and information and communication technology. He expressed commitment to continue such support in the coming days as well.

He also informed that around 1,000 Nepali workers are set to depart for Israel soon. Officials from both countries are completing the necessary procedures, he added.

Shalom Club President Prof Bhim Prasad Shrestha said the organization has been working as a people-to-people bridge between Nepal and Israel.