Foreign Minister Rana: Will Take Initiative for Nepalgunj–New Delhi Direct Flight

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has said that she will make every possible effort to establish a direct flight between Nepalgunj and New Delhi, India.

She made this commitment during a meeting held today at the ministry with key political party leaders from Banke, federal parliament members representing Banke and Bardiya, industrialists, businesspeople, civil society representatives, and other concerned stakeholders. They had requested her to take initiative for the Nepalgunj–New Delhi direct flight.

She said, “I have already been making efforts for this flight. We have prioritized the agenda of the Nepalgunj–Delhi flight. This flight would benefit both Nepal and India, and the more interconnected we become, the more Nepal will benefit. So, I will actively work towards making this flight happen.”

She further stated that increasing connectivity between Nepal and India would promote tourism, transit, trade, industry, and people-to-people relations, benefiting both sides.

Minister Dr. Rana said the flight would significantly contribute to the economy of western Nepal and could transform the entire region. She emphasized that essential tourism infrastructure, including hotels, has already been developed in Nepalgunj, and she would pursue the matter seriously.

A joint delegation of businesspeople and political party representatives from Banke and Bardiya met Minister Dr. Rana today, requesting her to include this issue as a priority agenda during Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to India.