Foreign Minister Rana: Will Take Initiative for Nepalgunj–New Delhi Direct Flight

Foreign Minister Rana: Will Take Initiative for Nepalgunj–New Delhi Direct Flight

Aug. 11, 2025, 5:56 p.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has said that she will make every possible effort to establish a direct flight between Nepalgunj and New Delhi, India.

She made this commitment during a meeting held today at the ministry with key political party leaders from Banke, federal parliament members representing Banke and Bardiya, industrialists, businesspeople, civil society representatives, and other concerned stakeholders. They had requested her to take initiative for the Nepalgunj–New Delhi direct flight.

She said, “I have already been making efforts for this flight. We have prioritized the agenda of the Nepalgunj–Delhi flight. This flight would benefit both Nepal and India, and the more interconnected we become, the more Nepal will benefit. So, I will actively work towards making this flight happen.”

She further stated that increasing connectivity between Nepal and India would promote tourism, transit, trade, industry, and people-to-people relations, benefiting both sides.

Minister Dr. Rana said the flight would significantly contribute to the economy of western Nepal and could transform the entire region. She emphasized that essential tourism infrastructure, including hotels, has already been developed in Nepalgunj, and she would pursue the matter seriously.

A joint delegation of businesspeople and political party representatives from Banke and Bardiya met Minister Dr. Rana today, requesting her to include this issue as a priority agenda during Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to India.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Bass pledges to further elevate Nepal-Israel ties
Aug 11, 2025
K-Food (Korean Cuisine) Intensive Course successfully concluded in Kathmandu
Aug 11, 2025
China Supported Hybrid Rice Plantation Program In Chitwan
Aug 11, 2025
Tanahun Hydro's Dam Construction Makes Satisfactory Progress
Aug 11, 2025
Mother and Sister of Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage by Hamas, Depart for Israel
Aug 11, 2025

More on National

Ambassador Bass pledges to further elevate Nepal-Israel ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
K-Food (Korean Cuisine) Intensive Course successfully concluded in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
China Supported Hybrid Rice Plantation Program In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 26 minutes ago
Mother and Sister of Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage by Hamas, Depart for Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 48 minutes ago
Indian Agriculture Research Council And SAARC Development Fund launched the Aqua Livelihood Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Consul-General of Nepal for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Tanahun Hydro's Dam Construction Makes Satisfactory Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Netanyahu defends Gaza plans as Israel heavily criticised at UN Security Council By Agencies Aug 11, 2025
Vanishing Aid, Escalating Risks: Strengthening Partnerships and Empowering National Resilience in an Era of Dwindling Donor Support By Dr. Dhruba Gautam and Nisha Karki Aug 11, 2025
Terrorist attacks on India are intolerable for Nepal: Leader Rijal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Large Numbers Of Devotees at Pashupatinath And Other Shiva Temples on the Last Monday of Shrawan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Uttarkashi Cloudburst – What Lessons Should We Learn By Dr. Suman Kumar Karn Aug 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75