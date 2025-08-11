K-Food (Korean Cuisine) Intensive Course successfully concluded in Kathmandu

The Korean Government wrapped up the inaugural K-Food intensive course, a specialized program tailored for culinary professionals who have returned from South Korea. This 45-hour course covered a wide range of Korean culinary aspects, from fundamental techniques to more advanced dishes.

The course provided a comprehensive exploration of traditional Korean culinary practices and emphasized the importance of food preparation. The South Korean ambassador expressed gratitude to all the participants for their dedication and passion, which added value to the program.

The K-Food training took place in Kathmandu from August 4 to 11, 2025. It was an 8-day intensive workshop led by Korean chefs and trainers, consisting of 42 hours of hands-on cooking sessions and 3 hours of theoretical classes.

Speech by the South Korean Ambassador:

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participants for successfully completing the 8-day K-Food training program. Special congratulations to the three award recipients for their exceptional performance. I want to express my sincere appreciation to our two trainers from Korea and the KOICA; K-HaMi project team for organizing and delivering this impactful program.

Throughout the past week, the participants acquired valuable Korean cooking skills using local ingredients and equipment. This is just the beginning, and I hope this training will lay a solid foundation for their future endeavors.

Running a business may pose challenges, but I encourage all participants to combine the skills and knowledge gained here with their experiences from working in Korea. I also hope they take pride in introducing authentic and delicious Korean cuisine to the people of Nepal.

Their success will not only benefit them economically but also contribute to Nepal's economic growth and job creation. The Embassy has been compiling a book of success stories of migrant returnees titled "You Can Be The Boss" Tapaipani Malik BannnaSaknuhuncha, to inspire other returnees. I eagerly anticipate the day when the stories of these participants are featured in this book.

The KOICA Country Director, MooheonKone, also delivered a speech at the event in Kathmandu. He discussed the ceremony aimed at strengthening a stage-wise support system for the stable reintegration of Korea Returnee Migrants in Nepal (K-HaMi), which aims to assist returnees from South Korea in reintegrating or resettling in Nepal.