Kulman’s 4-Year Term Ends On August 10, No Verdict from the Court The hearing for the prioritized writ is scheduled for November 24, 2025

Kulman’s 4-Year Term Ends On August 10, No Verdict from the Court, The hearing for the prioritized writ is scheduled for November 24, 2025

Aug. 11, 2025, 9:45 a.m.

Kulman Ghising's second term as the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority has completed on July 10.

He was appointed for a second term by the cabinet meeting led by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on August 10, 2021. However, he was removed from his position on March 24, 2025, four months before his term was set to end, under pressure from Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Deepak Khadka. Hitendra Dev Shakya was appointed as his replacement.

Kulman filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the government's decision, but the court declined to issue an interim order in his favor. The court denied the request for an interim order on April 3, 2025, allowing Hitendra Dev to continue in the role.

The final decision on the writ is pending, but with the conclusion of Kulman's four-year term, the relevance of his petition has diminished. Despite this, the Supreme Court had previously indicated that the writ would be given priority for hearing. The hearing for the prioritized writ is scheduled for November 24, 2025.

Kulman had filed the writ alleging that the government's removal of him from the executive director position was done with ill intent while his term was ongoing and had requested an interim order to halt the decision.

Hitendra Dev has countered in a separate petition filed four years ago that Kulman's initial appointment was invalid and that this issue should be addressed first.

During Kulman's tenure, notable accomplishments were achieved, such as the elimination of load shedding, reduction of electricity leakage, and making the Authority profitable by boosting revenue.

A recent dispute arose between Kulman and the government regarding the collection of dues from industrialists for electricity consumed through dedicated feeders and trunk lines during the load-shedding period. When Kulman sought to recover the dues, the government obstructed the process on various grounds.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Rana: Will Take Initiative for Nepalgunj–New Delhi Direct Flight
Aug 11, 2025
Ambassador Bass pledges to further elevate Nepal-Israel ties
Aug 11, 2025
K-Food (Korean Cuisine) Intensive Course successfully concluded in Kathmandu
Aug 11, 2025
China Supported Hybrid Rice Plantation Program In Chitwan
Aug 11, 2025
Tanahun Hydro's Dam Construction Makes Satisfactory Progress
Aug 11, 2025

More on Economy

Tanahun Hydro's Dam Construction Makes Satisfactory Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
120,000 Nepali Youths Reach South Korea for Employment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal meets CEO Rene of Spanish Chamber of Commerce By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
NIMB Customers To Get Special Discount At Gokarna Forest Resort By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Pokhara Metropolitan City Launches Its First Municipal Energy Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
ADB: Partnership For Growth By A Correspondent 1 week ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Rana: Will Take Initiative for Nepalgunj–New Delhi Direct Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Ambassador Bass pledges to further elevate Nepal-Israel ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
K-Food (Korean Cuisine) Intensive Course successfully concluded in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
China Supported Hybrid Rice Plantation Program In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025
Netanyahu defends Gaza plans as Israel heavily criticised at UN Security Council By Agencies Aug 11, 2025
Mother and Sister of Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage by Hamas, Depart for Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75