Kulman’s 4-Year Term Ends On August 10, No Verdict from the Court, The hearing for the prioritized writ is scheduled for November 24, 2025

Kulman Ghising's second term as the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority has completed on July 10.

He was appointed for a second term by the cabinet meeting led by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on August 10, 2021. However, he was removed from his position on March 24, 2025, four months before his term was set to end, under pressure from Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Deepak Khadka. Hitendra Dev Shakya was appointed as his replacement.

Kulman filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the government's decision, but the court declined to issue an interim order in his favor. The court denied the request for an interim order on April 3, 2025, allowing Hitendra Dev to continue in the role.

The final decision on the writ is pending, but with the conclusion of Kulman's four-year term, the relevance of his petition has diminished. Despite this, the Supreme Court had previously indicated that the writ would be given priority for hearing. The hearing for the prioritized writ is scheduled for November 24, 2025.

Kulman had filed the writ alleging that the government's removal of him from the executive director position was done with ill intent while his term was ongoing and had requested an interim order to halt the decision.

Hitendra Dev has countered in a separate petition filed four years ago that Kulman's initial appointment was invalid and that this issue should be addressed first.

During Kulman's tenure, notable accomplishments were achieved, such as the elimination of load shedding, reduction of electricity leakage, and making the Authority profitable by boosting revenue.

A recent dispute arose between Kulman and the government regarding the collection of dues from industrialists for electricity consumed through dedicated feeders and trunk lines during the load-shedding period. When Kulman sought to recover the dues, the government obstructed the process on various grounds.