Large Numbers Of Devotees at Pashupatinath And Other Shiva Temples on the Last Monday of Shrawan

Aug. 11, 2025, 9:59 a.m.

On the last Monday of the month of Shrawan, there has been a crowd of devotees at the Pashupatinath Temple and other Shiva Temples since early morning.

The month of Shrawan is considered the month of Lord Shiva, and since Monday is regarded as the day of Lord Shiva, devotees and those observing fasting have gathered at the Pashupati temple today, the last Monday of Shrawan, for worship. On this day, special worship and devotion are offered to Lord Shiva, also known as Ashutosh (the easily pleased one).

In Nepal, according to the solar calendar, there is a tradition of observing fasts on Mondays. Like every year, this year too, devotees and those observing fasts have been queuing up from early morning for the darshan (sacred viewing) of Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Shrawan.

