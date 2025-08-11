Malaysia Truly Asia

The bond that we had cultivated in Shanghai led me to Malaysia this July. Y, F, G, and I did our master's in law together at East China University of Political Science and Law. It has been eight years since we parted from China after completing our course. I had been exploring the options of traveling abroad for quite some time. Due to Covid-19 and business disruptions, it took a while for things to normalize before I could muster the courage to travel.

I must say I was underprepared for my trip to Malaysia. This realization dawned on me only after completing my 10-day trip to Kuala Lumpur and Penang. Y, F, and G were my companions and guided me through Kuala Lumpur. To me, Kuala Lumpur felt like a world-class city because it had everything a city needs. However, not everyone shared the same sentiment. According to G, "while Kuala Lumpur has many attributes of a world-class city, it has yet to fully embrace the standards and mindset that truly define such a city." Another person I spoke to during my vacation in Kuala Lumpur mentioned that Malaysia wasn't a leading innovator, as most shops and malls had imported goods. Additionally, the transportation system in Kuala Lumpur was not sufficient and easily accessible. Tourists, like myself, were often confused by the different types and names of trains in Kuala Lumpur.

I mostly used Grab for transportation during my time in Kuala Lumpur. The car rides were convenient, and the drivers were friendly and humble. I learned that Grab drivers had to meet licensing requirements, so not everyone could become a driver. However, locals were concerned about the city's notorious traffic jams, and many of them preferred to drive their own cars.

My first evening in Kuala Lumpur was a disappointment. I took a taxi from the airport to The Axon Residence at Kuala Lumpur Luxury KL, where I had a three-night booking. Upon arrival, I was informed that my reservation had been canceled. The staff claimed they had notified me in advance, but I only received an email about the cancellation a couple of hours before my arrival.

I quickly made a new reservation through Booking.com and found the SS Grey Hotel in Bukit Bintang, the city's commercial hub. Anona, a local from Bangladesh, made the rest of my stay in Kuala Lumpur much easier.

The following day, I met up with my friends Y, G, and F after eight years for brunch at Village Park Restaurant. The Grab driver who took me there mentioned that it was a popular spot. The restaurant was crowded, but I managed to find my friends. In the past eight years, I had become a vegetarian, so my friends struggled to recommend dishes to me. I found it amusing to be a vegetarian in a place known for its culinary delights.

After the brunch, Y drove me to Batu Caves. It occurred to me that the place had some spiritual connection. Many enlightened beings must have meditated in the cave. There were many idols of Hindu deities. I had requested an early night off to Y, so she dropped me off at my hotel that afternoon. I hung around in the vibrant streets of Bukit Bintang for the rest of the day.

As planned earlier, Y picked me up the next day to go to Malacca. We drove for around 2 hours and reached Malacca. It was a nice excuse to spend some time with Y. We went to a historically significant cemetery where bodies were laid to rest as early as the 1560s. Then we took a walk around the streets of Malacca. There was a particular Jonker Street Night Market which offered lots of restaurants and a promenade. We stopped by one of the Chinese restaurants, Famosa Kopitiam, to have a satisfying lunch. After lunch, we completed the walk until we reached the end of the street. It was slightly hot, and we were a little lazy after a heavy lunch. We decided to head back to Bukit Bintang. That was the last time I met Y in person during this trip, although I wanted to meet her again.

On the next day, Saturday, I took a train to Penang. Y had helped me with my itinerary and even purchased round-trip train tickets between Kuala Lumpur and Butterworth. I arrived at the train station early and explored the eateries there. I tried the much talked-about Vietnamese condensed milk coffee, which tasted different but nice. The journey from KL Sentral to Butterworth station took a little over 4 hours, and then I took a Grab to my hotel.

Double Tree Resort by Hilton was a wisely chosen hotel, located across the street from Pantai Miami public beach. The beach was not crowded, stretching for about 200 to 300 meters. I spent most of my mornings there, observing the constant battle between the powerful waves of the sea and the solid land. One morning, I felt intimidated by the sea while swimming alone. I hesitated to venture further into the deep waters without proper training and equipment. The vastness and depth of the sea were both awe-inspiring and intimidating, reminding me of my fear during a previous scuba diving experience.

I spent a lot of time at Batu Ferringhi beach, mesmerized by the sea. The waves crashed loudly on the shore, but the horizon was peaceful and seemed to stretch on forever. The meeting point of the sky and the sea created a beautiful line. At Pak Ali Honey Fruit Pickles, I tried pickled assorted fruits, which was a unique experience for me as a vegetarian wanting to explore Malaysian fruits.

The Kek Lok Si temple, a century-old monastery, was a serene place where I offered my prayers to the Bodhisattvas. The temple's architecture was impressive, and I found myself drawn back to Batu Ferringhi beach after my visit to the temple. I spent more time there before returning to Kuala Lumpur after staying at Double Tree Resort by Hilton for four nights.

In Kuala Lumpur, I had just one day to spend and wanted to meet up with F, G, and Y before leaving. F took me on a tour of the city's main attractions, including Kuala Lumpur City Center, Petronas Twin Towers, and Merdeka Square. We had lunch at a fancy vegetarian restaurant, which I appreciated. Later, F and I visited The Exchange TRX, a new mall with a park. F explained that the area had a mix of residential and business buildings, creating a vibrant atmosphere day and night.

On the final day, I took a Grab ride early to get to the airport. I spent some time exploring the airport facilities and had interesting conversations with Nepalese individuals who were there on work visas. Each person had a unique story to share, and I couldn't draw generalizations from one person's experience to another's. Some were excited to return home for Dashain, while others had left their jobs for various reasons such as not being granted leave for the festival or being dissatisfied with their current job. Himalaya Airlines was busy carrying many Nepalese passengers from Malaysia to Nepal. While the airline provided good service, I was a bit disappointed by the staff's unexpected questions before my departure. I found the immigration officers' questions to be more reassuring than those from the airline staff.

Traveling has its ups and downs, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to visit Malaysia. It was a wonderful experience reconnecting with friends and exploring a new country. Nepalese individuals in Malaysia are known for being kind, dependable, and hardworking. Despite their busy schedules, Malaysians are hospitable and go the extra mile to show warmth. Malaysia has much to offer, and I recommend experiencing the Malaysian way of life firsthand.