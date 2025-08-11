Mother and Sister of Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage by Hamas, Depart for Israel

Aug. 11, 2025, 12:25 p.m.

Padma Joshi, the mother and Pushpa Joshi, the sister of Bipin Joshi from Kanchanpur—who has been taken hostage by Hamas—,left for Israel this morning (Monday) to advocate for his release. Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass reached TIA to bid farewell them.

They took a Fly Dubai flight to Israel from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Both were visibly emotional as they entered the airport.

Bipin, who had participated in the "Learn and Earn" program in Israel, has been out of contact with his family since Saturday, Ashwin 20, 2080 B.S. (October 7, 2023). Shortly after the conflict began, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video showing Hamas militants holding Bipin captive.

Since then, there has been no further information about his whereabouts. As part of the "Learn and Earn" program, 49 students from Tikapur Agriculture Campus, affiliated with Far Western University, had traveled to Israel in late Bhadra 2080 B.S. (September 2023).

During a Hamas attack, 10 Nepali students in Israel lost their lives. Bipin was reportedly taken hostage by Hamas after he threw away a grenade launched by the militants, saving other Nepali students in the process.

Bipin’s family members have met with the President, Prime Minister, and other high-ranking officials multiple times to urge action for his rescue. While the government has stated that diplomatic efforts are underway, there have been no tangible outcomes yet.

