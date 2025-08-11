Terrorist attacks on India are intolerable for Nepal: Leader Rijal

Aug. 11, 2025, 10:12 a.m.

Nepali Congress leader Dr. Minendra Rijal has stated that terrorist attacks on India are intolerable for Nepal.

Speaking at a program held in Kathmandu on Sunday, he said that Nepal will always stand against terrorist attacks on any country.

He made it clear that Nepal's territory will never be allowed to be used for terrorist activities. He also emphasized that Nepal is clear in its commitment to the One-China policy.

He mentioned that some governments of Nepal have advanced the One-China policy as a fundamental principle.

He said, “We will not allow any part of Nepal’s territory to be used for terrorist activities. Nor will we allow it to be used for any other such activities.”

