Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Moderate Rainfall At Many Places Of Hilly Regions

It will remain generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in many places in the hilly regions of the country and in some places in the remaining Terai regions of the country, including Madhesh Province. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and the Terai areas of Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis The monsoon trough is located near its average position.