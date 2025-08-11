White House considers inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska, NBC News says

NBC News says the White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where a US-Russia summit is scheduled.

The US broadcaster reported the news on Saturday, citing a senior US official and other people.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to meet in the US state on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Reuters news agency reported on Saturday that a White House official said Trump is open to holding a trilateral summit in Alaska with Putin and Zelenskyy. But it said the official added that the White House is currently planning a bilateral meeting with Putin at his request.

European leaders have expressed concern that Russia may take the lead in discussing Ukrainian territory with the US. The leaders issued a joint statement on Saturday, saying, "The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine."

Zelenskyy said on social media on Sunday, "The end of the war must be fair."