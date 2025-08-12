High Commission of Malaysia and KARMA Foundation jointly hosted the ASEAN–India 2025 Forum to celebrate ASEAN Day with a focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and youth diplomacy

The forum, titled "Inclusivity and Sustainability: Together We Rise," took place at the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi on 8 March 2025.

The event was chaired by H.E. Dato’ Muzafar Shah Mustafa, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to India and Chair of the ASEAN New Delhi Committee, in collaboration with the KARMA Foundation, led by its Founder Dhwani Jain, who advocates for people-centered diplomacy in India.

During his address, Dato’ Muzafar Shah Mustafa emphasized the importance of shared values and a commitment to progress in ASEAN–India relations. He called for partnerships focused on sustainability and inclusion to address the challenges of today's multipolar world.

He also highlighted the growth in ASEAN–India trade, which increased from USD 100.72 billion in 2023 to USD 106.83 billion in 2024. He mentioned the adoption of the ASEAN–India Plan of Action (2026–2030), which aims to enhance cooperation in digital and green economies, maritime security, renewable energy, people-to-people exchanges, and sustainable development.

Dhwani Jain emphasized the importance of diplomacy extending beyond formal channels to involve the people. She highlighted the deep connection between India and ASEAN based on shared values of harmony, interdependence, and respect for diversity. Jain emphasized that inclusion and sustainability are not just policy decisions but essential moral and strategic imperatives. She emphasized that India's leadership should be measured by the trust it builds and the collaborative futures it creates, with a focus on engaging youth in ASEAN-India cooperation.

The event included a panel discussion titled "Bridging Regions, Building Friendships," a photo exhibition showcasing the journey towards prosperity, interactive dialogue sessions on youth and diplomacy, and a symbolic tree planting ceremony symbolizing togetherness.

The panel, mderated by Dr. Amna Mirza, featured insightful contributions from Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Editor of The Hindu, who stressed the importance of ASEAN maintaining strategic autonomy while engaging with multiple powers. Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), referenced Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' to highlight the importance of combining strength with restraint and called on powerful nations to use their economic and diplomatic tools responsibly.

Atul K Thakur, Secretary of PHDCCI, emphasized the potential for ASEAN and India to collaborate and create new synergies for the Global South. Sharifah Ezneeda Wafa, Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to India, compared ASEAN–India unity to rice stalks feeding the same community, stressing the importance of diversity and shared goals like digital innovation, sustainable development, fair trade, and people-to-people connections.

The Then & Now: ASEAN’s Journey Towards Prosperity photo exhibition showcased the transformation of ASEAN Member States over time, while the Dialogue Circles engaged youth in diplomacy to foster future leaders committed to regional cooperation. Sharifah Ezneeda Wafa concluded by likening the Tree of Togetherness ceremony to the ASEAN–India partnership, emphasizing the strength of diversity and the need for meaningful actions to promote prosperity, peace, and progress for all.