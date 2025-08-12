Khatriwada Announces Resigns From the rostrum saying he was poisoned by something he never consumed

Khatriwada Announces Resigns From the rostrum saying he was poisoned by something he never consumed

Aug. 12, 2025, 5:19 p.m.

Ramhari Khatiwada, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on State Affairs and Good Governance, has resigned from his post on Tuesday, taking moral responsibility during the cooling-off period.

He announced his resignation while addressing the House of Representatives.

Quoting former Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai’s resignation in 1999 (2056 BS), Khatiwada said that in Nepal, the practice of punishing patriotism has existed since the time of Kazi Bhim Malla. He remarked that he had now become another character in that same tradition. "I am a follower of Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, and I value questions more than positions," he said.

Speaking in the House, he said he had taken responsibility and resigned with a smile as the chairperson of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee. He also remarked that in this entire episode, “I was poisoned by something I never consumed.”

He further stated that even the Members of Parliament in the House of Representatives failed to notice the wrongdoing during the cooling-off period.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

