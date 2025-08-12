Nepal, China Ties Is Unique

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Raghuji Pant reiterated Nepal's commitment to the One-China policy, and appreciated China's role in creating a fair global order based on equality, justice and win-win cooperation.

"China has supported in safeguarding Nepal's sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom," Minister Pant said at a programme organised to mark the 80th anniversary of the Chinese War of Resistance Against Foreign Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War as well as the award ceremony of the ‘Five-Competition’ (Chinese Language and Culture Exchange) for Nepali primary and secondary school students, in Kathmandu on Sunday. The Chinese Embassy in Nepal conducted the function.

Dwelling on China's turbulent history, Pant noted that China endured 100 years of humiliation marked by foreign intervention, decline and defeat but the Chinese people launched a great patriotic war to conquer the foreign invasion and subjugation.

He said that China's progress and prosperity remained unparalleled in human history, and today it stands as a peaceful nation committed to creating a harmonious world. Hailing China's contribution to economic development, the Education Minister underlined the need for cooperation in the field of education, culture, science and technology and other areas between the two nations.

Addressing the programme, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song said that the China-Nepal friendship that has existed for generations has written a very golden page in history, which can be taken as an ideal model of relations between nations

"China’s modernisation will never follow the old path of colonial plunder or the distorted path of power hegemony, and that China’s path is to advance along the humanitarian road of peaceful development," said Chinese ambassador Chen.

Stating that China wished to work together with all nations, including Nepal, to build a shared future for humanity, a future that truly brings peace, development, and hope to the world, he said that Nepal and China should continuously promote and spread this spirit of friendship, and work with people from all countries of the world to live in harmony for generations.

Souurce: The Rising Nepal