Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Moderate Rainfall In Many Places

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in many places in the hilly region of the country and in some places in the remaining Terai region of the country including Madhesh Province. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly region of Koshi Province.

Tonight, it will be completely cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rain at many places in the hilly and terai areas of Madhesh Province, Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, and at some places in the hilly and terai areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the hilly and terai areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province, including Madhesh Province, and heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly and terai areas of Gandaki Province, as well as the terai areas of Lumbini Province.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division,the monsoon low pressure line is located north of the average location, near the Terai of Nepal.