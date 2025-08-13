Nepal To Export Additional 200 MW of Electricity To India

Nepal has received approval from India to export an additional 200 megawatts of electricity.

According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the Indian government has given its consent for the purchase of additional 200 MW of electricity generated from five different hydropower projects in Nepal.

The total electricity export capacity to India has reached 1010.9 MW, including the 810.9 MW previously permitted and the additional 200 MW.

Nepal's total export approvals have reached 1050.9 MW, including 40 MW from Bangladesh.

The NEA has started exporting 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh through the Indian transmission line commercially from June 15.

The NEA, which exported electricity to Bangladesh for the first time for 12 hours on November 15, 2024, through the Indian transmission line, has started exporting 40 megawatts of electricity again from June 15 this year.

The latest approval for electricity export received from the government of India on Monday is for the period from August 11, 2025 to October 31, 2025, said the NEA.

The electricity generated from five hydropower projects, including Likhu-2, Likhu Khola A, Lower Solu, Thulo Khola, Super Kabeli Khola A and Super Kabeli Khola will be exported to India as per the new approval.

According to NEA, the export of electricity will double in coming days as additional export permission received from the Indian government and the additional approvals to be received in the coming days.

In the last fiscal year, the NEA has exported 2.35 billion units of electricity worth about Rs. 17.46 billion.

Of total export, electricity worth about Rs. 17.19 billion was exported to India while Bangladesh purchased power worth Rs. 266.7 million from Nepal.

The export of electricity has increased by 3.31 per cent in terms of monetary value, and 21 per cent in terms of quantity during the last fiscal year as compared to previous fiscal year.

The NEA exported 1.94 billion units of electricity worth Rs. 16.9 billion to India in 2023/24.

Last year, electricity worth about Rs. 12.92 billion was imported from India, but the volume of imports has been gradually decreasing.

During the last fiscal year, the value of Nepal’s exported power was higher by Rs. 4.5 billion than cost of the imported electricity.

The NEA has been exporting surplus electricity to India and Bangladesh during the rainy season.