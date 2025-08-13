Nepal's IRGDD and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce Discuss Promoting Mutual Benefit on Trade and Investment

Nepal's International Relations and Global Diplomacy Dialogue (IRGDD) and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce discussed ways to enhance mutual benefits in various sectors between the two countries. IRGDD President Amb. Dr. Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal met with the Director-General of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Inmaculada Riera i Reñé, on August 12 at the IRGDD office in Bishalnagar, Kathmandu.

During the meeting, Dr. Dhakal and Riera i Reñé exchanged ideas on topics such as promoting trade, facilitating investments, advancing the digital economy, boosting tourism and cultural exchanges, enhancing education and skills development, sharing knowledge, and more for the mutual advantage of both nations. In addition to President Dr. Dhakal and DG Riera i Reñé, representatives from IRGDD Amb. Kali Prasad Pokhrel and Bimal Dhakal were also in attendance.

The International Relations & Global Diplomacy Dialogue is an independent, non-partisan, and non-profit think tank based in Kathmandu, Nepal. It serves as a hub for advanced research and training, focusing on fostering innovation through comprehensive global affairs analysis and strategic counsel to empower its stakeholders. The organization's approach combines diverse expertise, real-world experience, policy development, public affairs insight, rigorous scientific research, and effective strategic management to provide impactful solutions.

The Spanish Chamber of Commerce is a public entity that represents, promotes, and defends the interests of trade, industry, services, and shipping in Spain. It also coordinates and represents the network of Chambers of Commerce within Spain and internationally. The organization aims to facilitate collaboration between businesses in Spain and abroad.