Nepal's large population of youth could make a great contribution In Nation Building: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has called for identifying and effectively utilising potential of Nepal's youth for the country's development.

Addressing an event organised here in Lalitpur today by the Nepal Youth Foundation, she described youth as the country's great capital and the foundation for achieving the country's goal of prosperity.

Nepal's large population of youth could make a great contribution to building the future of the country, she noted.

On the increasing trend of youth migration for foreign employment, she said, "I am not in favor of the idea that the youth should not go abroad. They can go abroad, but they should return home after acquiring knowledge, skills and capital. We should make our land prosperous with skills they acquire in foreign lands. We should all work together to develop the country."

Referring to returnee migrant workers who have successfully been into entrepreneurial journey using their foreign-acquired skills and capital, she pledged government support for such initiatives.

Dr Rana praised Nepali youths for competing and excelling in technology, education, sports, and entrepreneurship and for demonstrating their capabilities at the international level.

She also commended Nepali migrant workers for earning a global praise as hardworking and honest Nepalis.

She urged youth and students to keep a positive mindset and learn life skills from global schools and universities, and avoid wasting time on social media. “Instead, they should utilise their time to expand their knowledge and skills.”

The foundation has long been providing vocational training to underprivileged and disadvantaged children and youth of Nepal, addressing their basic needs in education, health, and employment. (RSS)