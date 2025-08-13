Nepal's large population of youth could make a great contribution In Nation Building: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

Nepal's large population of youth could make a great contribution In Nation Building: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

Aug. 13, 2025, 8:52 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has called for identifying and effectively utilising potential of Nepal's youth for the country's development.

Addressing an event organised here in Lalitpur today by the Nepal Youth Foundation, she described youth as the country's great capital and the foundation for achieving the country's goal of prosperity.

Nepal's large population of youth could make a great contribution to building the future of the country, she noted.

On the increasing trend of youth migration for foreign employment, she said, "I am not in favor of the idea that the youth should not go abroad. They can go abroad, but they should return home after acquiring knowledge, skills and capital. We should make our land prosperous with skills they acquire in foreign lands. We should all work together to develop the country."

Referring to returnee migrant workers who have successfully been into entrepreneurial journey using their foreign-acquired skills and capital, she pledged government support for such initiatives.

Dr Rana praised Nepali youths for competing and excelling in technology, education, sports, and entrepreneurship and for demonstrating their capabilities at the international level.

She also commended Nepali migrant workers for earning a global praise as hardworking and honest Nepalis.

She urged youth and students to keep a positive mindset and learn life skills from global schools and universities, and avoid wasting time on social media. “Instead, they should utilise their time to expand their knowledge and skills.”

The foundation has long been providing vocational training to underprivileged and disadvantaged children and youth of Nepal, addressing their basic needs in education, health, and employment. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Export Additional 200 MW of Electricity To India
Aug 13, 2025
US, China Extend Tariff Deadlines for Another 90 Days
Aug 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Completely Cloudy Across The Country With Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Madhesh
Aug 13, 2025
High Commission of Malaysia and KARMA Foundation jointly hosted the ASEAN–India 2025 Forum
Aug 12, 2025
Khatriwada Announces Resigns From the rostrum saying he was poisoned by something he never consumed
Aug 12, 2025

More on News

Terrorist attacks on India are intolerable for Nepal: Leader Rijal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Durga Prasai Released on Bail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Pakistani Embassy Organized A Talk Program In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Prime Minister's Oli To Participation on LLDC3 In Turkmenistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Hamas Launches A Coordinated Fake Campaign Against Israel Disseminating False Narratives and Fabricated Images By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Minister Khadka Inspects Mahakali Irrigation Project, Directs Timely Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal To Export Additional 200 MW of Electricity To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2025
US, China Extend Tariff Deadlines for Another 90 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2025
Zelenskyy will not join Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: White House By Agencies Aug 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Completely Cloudy Across The Country With Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2025
High Commission of Malaysia and KARMA Foundation jointly hosted the ASEAN–India 2025 Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2025
Khatriwada Announces Resigns From the rostrum saying he was poisoned by something he never consumed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75