US, China Extend Tariff Deadlines for Another 90 Days

Aug. 13, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to extend the deadline for higher tariffs on China for another 90 days.

China also announced that it will extend its pause on tariff measures and retaliatory action against the US for a further 90 days. The two countries are expected to continue negotiations on trade and other issues.

The latest move comes after Trump announced his tariff scheme earlier this year and the two countries decided to impose levies exceeding 100 percent on each other's goods. In May, the US and China then considerably lowered the rates and decided to pause 24 percent of the levies until August 12. The US suspension now expires on November 10.

Trump has emphasized that relations with China have been favorable. He took to social media on Sunday, posting, "I hope China will quickly quadruple its soybean orders." He said that this is also a way to substantially reduce China's trade deficit with the US.

Issues in past discussions have included China's restrictions on exports of rare earth metals. Much attention will be on whether the world's two largest economies will be able to reach a compromise.

