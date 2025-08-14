Heartbroken Family of Nepali Hostage Visits Site of Hamas Massacre, Urges Peace and Safe Return of Bipin Joshi

For nearly two long years, Padma Joshi and her 17-year-old daughter, Pushpa, have been living a nightmare — holding onto hope, waiting for any sign of life from Bipin Joshi, a young Nepali student kidnapped by Hamas during the brutal October 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel.

This week, the Joshi family took an emotional journey from Nepal to Israel, visiting Kibbutz Alumim in the Negev desert — the very site where Bipin was abducted and where ten of his fellow Nepali students were brutally murdered.

“I beg you all, please rescue my son,” said Padma Joshi through tears, standing on the soil where her son was last seen. Her cries echoed among those present. “Hamas, bring him back home now. Please… bring him home.”

Bipin, an agriculture student from Bhimdatta Municipality-3 in Kanchanpur, Nepal, had arrived in Israel in September 2023 as part of an academic exchange program called "Learn and Earn." Just a few weeks later, he was taken hostage during the Hamas-led massacre. He was last heard from in November 2023. Since then, his fate remains unknown.

On Wednesday (August 13), Padma and Pushpa spent the entire day at Kibbutz Alumim, meeting residents, officials, and fellow survivors. The heartbreak was palpable.

“When the mother arrived, she wept uncontrollably,” said Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, who accompanied the family. “When Padma began expressing her inner pain, everyone around felt it — the atmosphere turned painfully silent.”

“The visit is being coordinated closely between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, with the Nepali Embassy providing necessary facilitation,” said Ambassador Pandit.

Pushpa Joshi, Bipin’s younger sister, expressed her gratitude to the Israeli people and government for their support in bringing the family to Israel. Yet, she remains burdened by fear and helplessness.

“My brother came here to study. He has nothing to do with this war,” she said. “We just want him back. It's too much for us. We think about him every day — is he eating? Is he getting medicine? Is he even alive?”

The Joshi family was joined by four of Bipin’s Nepali friends, survivors of the October 7 attack, who had arrived with him in Israel. Though wounded in the assault, they managed to escape captivity. They, too, revisited the site, filled with haunting memories.

“He was so full of life,” one friend recalled. “He loved music, played guitar, and enjoyed soccer. He always wanted to try something new.”

According to eyewitness accounts, Bipin had been sheltering with other students and Thai workers during the attack. In a moment of bravery, he reportedly grabbed a grenade thrown by the terrorists and flung it away, potentially saving lives.

The president of the Israeli agricultural college Bipin attended also joined the visit to express support and solidarity.

The Joshi family is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. In a joint statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the Hostages Directorate reiterated:

“Since November 2023, no sign of life has been received from Joshi, and there is deep concern for his life.”

In May, Israeli media reported that Bipin was among three hostages — including Israeli Tamir Nimrodi and Thai national Pinta Nattapong — whose fates remain officially unknown. Nattapong’s body was tragically recovered during an IDF operation in June. Now, grave concerns remain for Bipin and Nimrodi.

As of today, Hamas is believed to still be holding 50 hostages. Of those, 20 are thought to be alive, 28 confirmed dead, and the fate of 2 — including Bipin Joshi — remains uncertain.

Captain Nadav Ben Yehuda, a commander in Israel’s Special Forces and honorary consul of Nepal in Israel, met with Nepali journalists during a recent visit and offered a solemn vow:

“The next time I fly to Nepal, it will be with Bipin. We are putting tremendous effort into rescuing him.”

Yehuda, who tragically lost his own brother in the October 7 attacks, has climbed Mt. Everest and served as a longtime friend of Nepal. His connection to both countries only deepens his resolve.

On arrival at Ben Gurion Airport this week, Padma Joshi again pleaded through the cameras:

“Please save my son. Hamas, bring him home now.”

Her daughter stood quietly beside her, eyes heavy with pain, adding softly,

“It's been almost two years. It’s too much for us. Please, save him.”

As the 679th day of captivity passes, hope flickers but has not died. For Padma and Pushpa Joshi — and for the families of all hostages — the waiting continues.