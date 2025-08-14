IRGDD Enhances Collaboration with Leaders in the Garment and Carpet Industry

Aug. 14, 2025, 12:44 p.m.

Dr. Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, President of the Ambassadors’ Club and the International Relations and Global Diplomacy Dialogue (IRGDD), along with Bimal Dhakal, co-founder, held a meeting with Pashupati Dev Pandey, President of the Garment Association of Nepal, and Balram Gurung, President of the Carpet Association of Nepal at the IRGDD premises.

The meeting involved a productive exchange of expert insights and practical ideas on how Nepal’s garment and carpet industries can enhance their global presence. Discussions centered on expanding market access, enhancing product competitiveness, and adapting to shifts in international trade dynamics.

Dr. Dhakal commended the valuable contributions of both presidents, recognizing the importance of their sectoral expertise in advancing Nepal’s economic diplomacy. IRGDD remains dedicated to collaborating closely with industry leaders, offering research-based recommendations and strategic guidance to foster sustainable growth and bolster international engagement.

