MCA-Nepal Re-Energized as $154 Million Power Line Contracts Signed

Aug. 14, 2025, 2:56 p.m.

MCA-Nepal ED exchanging the contract with Angelique-Skipper JV.jpg

MCA-Nepal ED exchanging the contract with WAIBA-SALASAR JV.jpg

MCA-Nepal has been re-energized with the signing of $154 million power line contracts. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Nepal Compact has resumed work with renewed momentum and shared commitment from both governments. Today, MCA-Nepal signed two major contracts for the Electricity Transmission Project, jointly funded by Nepal and the United States. This milestone demonstrates the commitment of both governments to deliver on Nepal's transformative infrastructure partnerships.

Following a competitive international bidding process, MCA-Nepal awarded the Lot 2 contract (Ratmate to New Damauli) to Angelique-Skipper JV and the Lot 3 contract (New Damauli to New Butwal) to WAIBA-SALASAR JV. These contracts, valued at approximately US $154.5 million, will cover the design, installation, testing, and commissioning of 180 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines.

The agreements were signed by MCA-Nepal Executive Director Khadga Bahadur Bisht and company representatives in the presence of MCC's Acting Deputy Vice President, officials from the U.S. Embassy, Nepal's Ministry of Finance, and the Nepal Electricity Authority. Acting Deputy Vice President John Wingle emphasized the United States' investment in mutual priorities and Nepal's development goals through this partnership.

Secretary Ghanashyam Upadhyaya of the Ministry of Finance and Chairperson of the MCA-Nepal Board of Directors expressed gratitude for the U.S. Government's financial support to realize Nepal's infrastructure development plans.

U.S. Embassy Nepal's Chargé d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, highlighted the enduring commitment of the United States to Nepal's growth and prosperity through this partnership.

MCA-Nepal Executive Director Bisht acknowledged the U.S. government's support and approval to move the compact forward, emphasizing the shared commitment of all stakeholders and the Government of Nepal to this National Pride Project. The MCC Nepal Compact represents a significant investment in Nepal's economic development, aiming to boost connectivity and unlock economic growth through critical infrastructure projects.

