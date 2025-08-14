Monsoon Will Continue to active until Friday

Heavy monsoon rains across the country continue to trigger hazardous conditions, with the western and Tarai regions experiencing heavy precipitation. Landslides and flooding have already caused casualties and blocked key roads in various parts of the country.

The current weather system is expected to remain active on Thursday, as the monsoon trough is still located near the country’s Tarai region.

Very heavy rainfall is likely in the western part of the country, while the rest of the country can expect light to moderate precipitation, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM).

Pratibha Manandhar, a senior meteorologist at MFD, said the active weather pattern has shifted towards the western parts of the country, and the area is expected to experience very heavy rainfall until Thursday night. The present monsoon system is gradually expected to clear from Friday, she added.

According to DHM, due to the active monsoon, heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Madhes Province as well as in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim provinces, with very heavy rainfall possible at one or two locations. In Karnali Province, heavy rainfall is possible at one or two places.

This system may cause risks such as landslides, floods, and debris flows, particularly due to continuous rainfall. As monsoon rains often occur at night, there is an increased risk of inundation in urban and Tarai areas. Water levels in large and small rivers, streams, and canals may rise, affecting daily life, agriculture, health, tourism, construction near riverbanks, as well as road and air transport.

The DHM also advised the public and all concerned authorities to stay alert, take necessary precautions, and remain informed with the latest weather updates as monsoon conditions continue nationwide.

Meanwhile, our Ilam correspondent Prem Adhikari reported that heavy rainfall caused a landslide that killed one person in Ilam.

Bir Bahadur Rai, 60, of Manabung-4, Rong Rural Municipality, died after being buried in a landslide. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon while Rai was walking about 300 metres away from his home when the landslide, carrying soil and debris, struck him.

According to Man Bahadur Rai, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Ilam District Police Office, he arrived at the scene after receiving a report of the landslide. Bir Bahadur Rai was found dead at the site, buried under the debris.

Roads blocked by landslides

Similarly, a landslide at Ghorle Cliff in Soyak, Ilam-11, has blocked the Kechana-Kanchanjungha road. Continuous rainfall caused the landslide, completely obstructing the highway from Golakharka, Ilam, to Jhapa since Wednesday morning.

Local Basanta Phago reported that vehicles travelling between Ilam and Jhapa have been unable to operate due to the blockage. The landslide continues to occur because of ongoing heavy rain since Tuesday night. The District Administration Office, Ilam, said efforts are underway to clear the debris.

Parts of the under-construction Lodhiya-Puwakhola section of the highway have become muddy, making it difficult for vehicles to pass. Locals allege that delays in construction along this short route connecting to Jhapa have aggravated the problem.

A Bailey bridge has been constructed over the Puwakhola section, while a box culvert is under construction at Thadekhola, Soyak. This road is used by vehicles travelling between Ilam, Panchthar, Taplejung, and Terhathum’s Aathrai area, as it is a shorter alternative to the Mechi Highway.

Rising water levels in Mai Khola due to continuous rain have prompted the local administration to issue an alert.

Similarly, landslides have blocked the interior dirt road from Panchawa to Ghurbise-Panchami in Fakphokthum Rural Municipality-1, and the Ilam-Birtamod interior road in Soktim, Mai Municipality-9, where a tree was also brought down. A landslide has also blocked the road in Harkate, Suryadoya Municipality-6.

Continuous rainfall has also destroyed a house in Golbasti, Ilam-9, belonging to local Rakesh Thapa Magar. Two people staying in the house, Bhavana Subba and her daughter Anuska Subba, were injured when the landslide struck the home.