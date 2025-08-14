SAARC And Japanese Embassy Sign the Addendum of Renewed Memorandum on Guidelines

SAARC and the Embassy of Japan sign the Addendum of Renewed Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund for the Purpose of JENESYS 2025

Aug. 14, 2025, 12:54 p.m.

The Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) signed the Addendum of Revised Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund for the Purpose of JENESYS 2025 programme.

The Government of Japan has decided to contribute JPY 21,288,000 for JENESYS 2025. The document was signed in Kathmandu today by the Secretary-General of SAARC Md Golam Sarwar, and the Ambassador of Japan to Nepal MAEDA Toru.

The addendum builds upon the long-standing JENESYS Youth Exchange Programme conducted under the fund donated by the Government of Japan.

JENESYS is a youth exchange initiative between Japan and SAARC member states which is funded and implemented by the Government of Japan with the support of SAARC Secretariat.

The programme offers young participants from SAARC countries the opportunity to visit Japan and gain first-hand insights into the nation’s development model, economic progress, advanced technologies, rich traditional culture, and societal values.

Nearly 50 participants are scheduled to visit Japan during FY2025. Over the years, JENESYS has played a vital role in promoting mutual understanding between the youth of Japan and South Asia, while also equipping participants with knowledge and experiences that can contribute to the region’s development.

