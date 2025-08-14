Special Discounts at Sarang Health Care for Customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited

Aug. 14, 2025, 2:50 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) has entered into a special agreement with Sarang Health Care Pvt. Ltd., located in Bakhundol, Lalitpur, with the aim of providing additional benefits to its customers.

Under this agreement, NIMB debit/credit card holders and NIMB Smart App (mobile banking) users will be able to avail special discounts on healthcare services at Sarang Health Care. To receive these discounts, customers must make payments through NIMB debit/credit cards or via the NIMB Smart App.

As per the agreement, customers will receive a discount of 10% to 15% on lab services and a 7% discount on culture and specialized tests. Likewise, a 7% discount will also be available on services such as ECG, USG, Echo, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, and Colposcopy.

The bank has been collaborating with various health institutions, prioritizing the health of its customers. It believes that such partnerships help customers access quality healthcare services conveniently and at affordable rates. Details about the discounts are available on the bank’s official website.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

