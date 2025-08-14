Weather Forecast: Completely Cloudy Across The Country With Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Madhesh

It will remain completely cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rain in most parts of the country. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall and very heavy rainfall in a few places in Madhesh Province, Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Karnali Province.

Tonight, the weather will be completely cloudy in the hilly areas of the country including Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province, while the rest of the country will remain generally cloudy. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in many places in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province, in the hilly and lowland areas of Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province, and in some places in the hilly and lowland areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the hilly and terai areas of Sudurpaschim Province, and heavy rainfall at a few places in the terai areas of Lumbini Province, and one or two places in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division, as the monsoon low pressure line is located around the Terai of Nepal, the monsoon is expected to remain active for the next 24 hours.