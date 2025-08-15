9 Nepali Workers Die, 15 Fall Ill After Consuming Toxic Alcohol in Kuwait

Nine Nepali workers have died in Kuwait due to the consumption of toxic alcohol, according to Nepali officials based there reports BBC Nepali Service.

According to BBC, More than 15 other Nepalis, reportedly having consumed such illegally sold alcohol, are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kuwait, said Giri Prasad Acharya, Labour Attaché at the Nepali Embassy in Jabriya, to the BBC.

According to Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, 160 people have been affected due to the consumption of alcohol laced with methanol. The death toll has reached 23, and most of the victims are of Asian origin, the ministry said in a statement released Friday.

“Most of the affected individuals have been admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Ventilators and emergency dialysis have been required,” the Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported.

“The Ministry has instructed the Embassy to coordinate as needed. The Nepali Embassy is working closely and coordinating necessary efforts regarding this tragic incident,” said Lok Bahadur Paudel Kshetri, spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As of Friday, the Embassy confirmed the death of nine Nepalis.

"Preliminary information indicates that nine Nepalis have died within a span of three days. We need to wait for the medical report to confirm the exact cause. We are awaiting that confirmation," said Acharya, the Labour Attaché at the Nepali Embassy.

“Since several Nepalis are receiving treatment in hospitals during the same period, it is suspected that toxic alcohol consumption is the cause of death.”

According to him, the Nepalis began falling ill starting Tuesday.

Dilli Kumar Pakhrin, president of one of the two parallel committees of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), said it is suspected that the alcohol was consumed on Friday or Saturday.

"Although symptoms started appearing from Tuesday, it is understood that the alcohol was consumed around Friday or Saturday," Pakhrin said.

He added that even though they visited hospitals to inquire about the condition of the affected Nepalis, local authorities did not permit them to meet the patients.

Labour Attaché Acharya confirmed that some Nepali officials had spoken with individuals undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

“We have met some individuals, though the conversations weren’t long. We have collected details in coordination with hospital administration,” he said.

Local Kuwaiti media have also reported that Indian workers, along with Nepalis, died after consuming toxic alcohol, according to NRNA representatives.

An NRNA representative mentioned that there have been previous instances where Nepali workers lost their lives in Kuwait due to toxic chemicals being used in illegally sold alcohol.

Pakhrin said that some Nepalis he personally knew were among the victims.

"Recently, due to strict inspections and control by the Kuwaiti government on illegal alcohol production sites, there was a shortage of alcohol. As a result, those involved in illegal sales started using toxic chemicals in production, which led to the current tragedy," Pakhrin said.

"About five years ago as well, citizens from Nepal and other countries died in a similar incident. One of my relatives was also among the victims then."

Alcohol production and sales are completely banned in Kuwait.

“They might have unknowingly fallen into the trap of illegal activities,” said Labour Attaché Acharya.