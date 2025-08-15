Ambassador of Germany To Nepal Udo Eugen Volz Presented The Letters of Credence Before President Paudel

Aug. 15, 2025, 7:53 a.m.

Newly appointed ambassadors of Germany to Nepal Udo Eugen Volz and Ambassador of Finland to Nepal Petri Juhani Puhakka have presented their letters of credence before President Ramchandra Paudel at special function organised at Sheetal Niwas.

Similarly, Non-Resident Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Nepal, Dr Desire Boniface Some and Non-Resident Ambassador of Cambodia to Nepal, Rath Many, presented their letters of credential to President Paudel, according to the Office of the President.

