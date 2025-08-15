Embassy of India In Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India.

Embassy of India In Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India.

Aug. 15, 2025, 6:59 p.m.

Indian ambassador indepdnet day.jpeg

Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India. Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava hoisted the national flag to commence the celebrations at Indian Embassy Premixes. The event included spirited performances of patriotic songs and dances by students from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

During the program, Indian citizens living in Nepal were also present. The Embassy also announced book grants to 39 educational institutions and libraries across 7 provinces of Nepal, helping promote access to educational resources for students in remote areas.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has extended best wishes to the Indian government and the people there on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of India.

Mentioning her Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar on social media, she has stated that Nepal gives high value to its long and sustainable partnership with India.

"On India's Independence Day, we wish for the prosperity, unity, and harmony of the Indian people to continue, and may India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world,” the Foreign Minister wrote on X.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kulman Ghising Meets British MP
Aug 15, 2025
9 Nepali Workers Die, 15 Fall Ill After Consuming Toxic Alcohol in Kuwait
Aug 15, 2025
NUSACCI’s 24th AGM and Export-Import Awards Ceremony held
Aug 15, 2025
Ambassador of Germany To Nepal Udo Eugen Volz Presented The Letters of Credence Before President Paudel
Aug 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati
Aug 15, 2025

More on National

Kulman Ghising Meets British MP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 52 minutes ago
9 Nepali Workers Die, 15 Fall Ill After Consuming Toxic Alcohol in Kuwait By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Ambassador of Germany To Nepal Udo Eugen Volz Presented The Letters of Credence Before President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 12 minutes ago
Heartbroken Family of Nepali Hostage Visits Site of Hamas Massacre, Urges Peace and Safe Return of Bipin Joshi By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 6 hours ago
SAARC And Japanese Embassy Sign the Addendum of Renewed Memorandum on Guidelines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Khatriwada Announces Resigns From the rostrum saying he was poisoned by something he never consumed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Electricity Supply Scenario In Nepal By Er. Sujan Acharya Aug 15, 2025
NUSACCI’s 24th AGM and Export-Import Awards Ceremony held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2025
Japan marks 80 years since the end of WWII By Agencies Aug 15, 2025
Russia intensifies offensive ahead of Trump-Putin summit By Agencies Aug 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country With Moderate Rainfall is Likely In One Or Two Places In Koshi and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2025
MCA-Nepal Re-Energized as $154 Million Power Line Contracts Signed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 02,August.01, 2025 (Shrawan-16,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75