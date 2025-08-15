Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India. Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava hoisted the national flag to commence the celebrations at Indian Embassy Premixes. The event included spirited performances of patriotic songs and dances by students from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

During the program, Indian citizens living in Nepal were also present. The Embassy also announced book grants to 39 educational institutions and libraries across 7 provinces of Nepal, helping promote access to educational resources for students in remote areas.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has extended best wishes to the Indian government and the people there on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of India.

Mentioning her Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar on social media, she has stated that Nepal gives high value to its long and sustainable partnership with India.

"On India's Independence Day, we wish for the prosperity, unity, and harmony of the Indian people to continue, and may India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world,” the Foreign Minister wrote on X.