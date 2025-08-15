Japan marks 80 years since the end of WWII

People in Japan are commemorating 80 years since the end of World War Two on Friday. A government ceremony is set to start a little before noon. The country regards the day Japanese learned of its surrender as the war's conclusion.

On August 15, 1945, not long after the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, people gathered around radios at noon.

They heard Emperor Showa, whose given name was Hirohito.

For most, it was the first time they had ever heard his voice. He told them the war was over.

The government later declared August 15th an official day of remembrance and a time to reflect on peace.

It organizes an annual ceremony in the capital to remember the approximately 3.1 million people who died and pray for peace.

This year, about 4,500 people, including family members of the war dead, will take part. They will offer silent prayers for a minute at noon.

Emperor Naruhito will then deliver a speech.

Nearly half of the relatives set to attend the event are aged 80 or older.

The oldest is a 98-year-old man from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. His brother died at the age of 26.

Young people are also taking part. 83 relatives under the age of 18 will attend so that they can pass on stories of hardship to future generations.

More events are planned across the country by groups of bereaved families and local governments.