Kulman Ghising Meets British MP

Kulman Ghising , Former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, met with British MP Alex Baker in London.

During the meeting with MP Baker—who is also the head of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Nepal—Ghising shared on social media that they discussed various areas of Nepal-UK relations and cooperation.

According to him, topics of discussion included Nepal’s energy sector, green hydrogen, the impacts of climate change on Nepal and the need for global advocacy on related issues, equal pension rights for British Gurkha soldiers, Nepal’s current political situation, and the “Ujyalo Nepal” (Bright Nepal) campaign.

Ghising mentioned that Baker showed sincere interest in all matters concerning Nepal and expressed her commitment to supporting them.

Also present at the meeting were Juddha Bahadur Gurung, the chief negotiator on the Gurkha issue between Nepal and the UK; Premila Bhan Omen Tamang, Secretary of APPG Nepal; and LN Pandey.

Ghising is currently in the UK as part of his ongoing engagements with Nepali communities in various countries.